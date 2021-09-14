You should write in Chase for governor

To the editor:

I am dissatisfied with the choice of candidates we have for governor this year. There are many Virginians who don’t trust Glenn Youngkin and believe he is a RINO [Republican In Name Only]. I am one of those people. Therefore, I am imploring the help of as many people as possible to write in Amanda Chase’s name for governor.

Amanda Chase was ousted by the Richmond elites simply for attending the Jan. 6 Capitol rally, for supporting Donald Trump and the America First agenda. We need the strong, patriotic leadership of Amanda Chase!

Some would disagree with me because they think that splitting the Republican vote will give the election to McAuliffe. However, there are so many Trump-supporting Democrats who are tired of party politics as well, that they will not be voting for McAuliffe either, as he is an extension of the "O’Biden party." The Richmond elites played the party politics game and left us with little choice.

I believe with all my heart that we can get Republicans and Democrats both on board to write in Amanda Chase’s name. We need to show the Richmond elites that they don’t control us. They work for us. We are the ones who decide who our next governor will be.

KATHRYN BRAVO

Chesapeake