You shouldn't rewrite history but learn from it

To the editor:
There is so much wrong with changing the name of our local Patrick Henry Community College. Bad enough is the high-handed manner in which local citizens are remonstrated they have no choice. Equally bad is the justification this state board uses to impugn a person’s name, his historic legacy and, by extension, the name of our county, Henry County. Worse, this state board’s intent is to rewrite history.
They want to sublimate the fact that slavery existed and that long-ago slave owners, ip so facto, cannot have been worthy people whose name can possibly convey any positive sentiment.
This board has gone too far. If the mania that has altered their judgment spreads, then any county, structure, school, ship, street named after patriots Patrick Henry or by George Washington, who owned far more slaves, will be deemed odious and therefore banned from public use.
Better if this board recognizes that there was an awful chapter in our history and, instead of besmirching the two words “Patrick Henry” and all that bear them, whether animate or inanimate, is to turn the name Patrick Henry Community College into a perpetual teaching lesson.
It can do this by emphasizing the odiousness of slavery and its abominable practice in our county. Also, it can observe that it was tolerated in our county until a destructive civil war occurred after which more than a century of social ostracization and denial of elementary rights by one race of Americans of another race of Americans took place, a social compact sadly enabled by many religious organizations of all denominations.
Changing the name of our community college is a feeble attempt to pretend a tawdry history did not take place here. The state board imperiously demanding the name change is simply wrong. Its members, like all good people everywhere, are certainly justified being appalled by the slavery practiced in America, but pretending it did not exist by changing the name foremost of a teaching institution is wrong any way you look at it.
JAMES ROBERTS
Stanleytown