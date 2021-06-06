You shouldn't rewrite history but learn from it

To the editor:

There is so much wrong with changing the name of our local Patrick Henry Community College. Bad enough is the high-handed manner in which local citizens are remonstrated they have no choice. Equally bad is the justification this state board uses to impugn a person’s name, his historic legacy and, by extension, the name of our county, Henry County. Worse, this state board’s intent is to rewrite history.

They want to sublimate the fact that slavery existed and that long-ago slave owners, ip so facto, cannot have been worthy people whose name can possibly convey any positive sentiment.

This board has gone too far. If the mania that has altered their judgment spreads, then any county, structure, school, ship, street named after patriots Patrick Henry or by George Washington, who owned far more slaves, will be deemed odious and therefore banned from public use.

Better if this board recognizes that there was an awful chapter in our history and, instead of besmirching the two words “Patrick Henry” and all that bear them, whether animate or inanimate, is to turn the name Patrick Henry Community College into a perpetual teaching lesson.