Youngkin's reasons keep changing

To the editor:

Glen Youngkin can’t quite seem to figure out why he’s running for governor of the commonwealth.

First, it was because he was so inspired by former President Trump. If that inspires you, I’ve got some advice that can’t be printed in a family newspaper.

Second, Glen thought Virginia’s economy was in a “ditch.” It turns out, however, that Virginia is the best state in the nation to do business and has a record-breaking budget surplus. So, Glen dropped that one.

Third, after Glen heard there was a budget surplus, he went full Jim Gilmore and suggested eliminating Virginia’s income tax. If he really believes that can happen and you own a home in Virginia, beware, your real estate taxes will skyrocket. Glen’s chief economic advisor, Stephen Moore, is so nutty that even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t confirm him to a post, when it was a McConnell-run Senate. We haven’t heard so much about this one lately as maybe some folks remember the Gilmore debacle.