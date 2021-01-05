 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A building for homeless vets?
To the editor:

I am the Commander of AMVETS Post 35, 2145 Virginia Ave,, Collinsville. I have always looked for a building to house, feed and clothe our homeless veterans of Henry County and the city of Martinsville.

Would it be possible for the city to offer a building for such a purpose, seeing as how so many in the Uptown area are vacant? Even if it were for a temporary time. Please respond ASAP.

As a proud veteran I would appreciate any and all help for the men and women who served this great nation we all call home.

SPURGON DESKINS

Martinsville

