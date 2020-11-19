LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A cautionary tale about forever

To the editor:

Dear animal lovers everywhere. I bring to you a "Stepping into Forever" story. That phrase I credit to a Leah Libresco, an author published in many journals. But this is my story. Well, not really. It is a story of Cry Baby, a cat who would have been 11 this coming January.

Cry Baby was an indoor-outdoor cat who preferred to being out most of the time. On the night of Oct. 29 and the early morning of the 30th, events went like this:

I let Cry Baby in at 9:45 p.m. She wanted out at 10:30 p.m. I let her in again at 1:55 a.m. Friday.

At 2:30 a.m. Cry Baby again expressed her desire to go out into the dark night. I opened the storm door. Cry Baby hesitated as usual, then stepped into the darkness, into the forever.

Forever to be gone, disappearing, to forever leaving us to wonder what happened to Cry Baby. Forever leaving us to wonder what was the purpose of letting her out one more time that night. Stepping into the forever she leaves us with memories of what had been and would be no more.

So, animal lovers of family pets, I ask and advise you not to give into your pet's demands to comply with its desire to be outside. Stand firm. Don't give in. Forever is a long time. Forever.