LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A fish story that needs some stock answers

To the editor:

A beautiful crisp morning in October and fish stocking had began in Virginia the day before. It was time to bring down the fishing waders from the attic and travel to a local spot to fish for trout. The old cornfield below Stanley Furniture has a half mile of beautiful Smith River flowing beside it, with boulders and islands along the way. Fish have been stocked off the bridge at T.B. Stanley for as long as I’ve had a trout license.

I was dropped off at the Lily Pad and headed towards the river. A lady came out and said you need to leave. This is private property. I replied, “OK, I’ll just get in the river.” Before I could get there, two men in a red pickup drove between me and the river.

The driver said, “That’s as far as you go. I have spent $40 million on this property, and there is no fishing here.”

“What about your campers? Don’t they fish?”

“No, nobody fishes here!”

As the men watched me walk back toward the road, I wondered why are trout still being stocked off the bridge by DWR when the owners only want campers and kayakers?

LANE THOMASSON