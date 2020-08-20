LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A good leader helps people with decisions

A good leader helps people with decisions
To the editor:
I remember when I cast my first vote. That experience caused me to feel like I finally belonged to this wonderful country. Now that time has passed, and the leaders today seem to have a problem using power. They use it to display selfishness and greed. They just don’t seem to care about anyone except what pleases them.
A good example of an uncaring leader is one who demands that children be sent to school while a deadly virus is spreading. We all agree that children should be in school, but at what cost. Should they along with teachers and others be subjected to becoming victims of the virus?
Parents are responsible for their children. It should be up to them to decide what’s safe for their children. No leader or anyone has the right to demand that people be forced to be in harm’s way. The way to avoid being caught in another leader’s wrath, everybody must vote. Parents should remember that their vote will make a difference in their children’s future, and that depends on how the leader is. That person has to be one who is not blindsided by power or one who believes that authority gives him or her the right to take advantage of people.
In the midst of this coronavirus, a good leader would be trying to work with the health professionals and scientists. A good leader would also be working hard to make sensible decisions. We know that leaders are human. No one expects them to work miracles. They are expected to care, do all they can to solve the problems.
Leaders should not be looking for a crown and royal treatment. Their job is to serve this country. We have no kings. The only king I know is Jesus Christ. We don’t need to vote for him. He is our king now and forever. He uses his power for what’s good and right.
People please remember to cast your vote for liberty and justice for all.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
