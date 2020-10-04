LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A lot of people need to be replaced on Election Day

To the editor:

I’m calling upon all voters to vote for Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president, respectively. This is to assure our lasting peace and tranquility with justice for all.

Also we need to vote out U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cory Gardener of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona and replace them with Amy McGrath, Cal Cunningham, Sara Giden, John Hickenlooper, Jaime Harrison, Theresa Greenfield and Mark Kelly, respectively.

We can do this by building key programs: grass-roots mobilization programs to protect the right to vote on Election Day; create a majority command post and launch a new historic effort that will put “boots on the ground” in big states; and create rapid-response teams to counter Republican efforts to deceive voters and to hold their candidates accountable.

ANNE CORPENING

Martinsville