 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A proposed music debate
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A proposed music debate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

With all due respect - how many more Friday religious sections are going to be wasted on Jim Pence (Pleasant Grove Christian Church) writing about COVID-19 masks? Aside from the fact that it's not even a religious issue, his argumentation has been very poor.

Some might say, "Well, Caleb, why don't you write something for the Friday religious section?" I have. I submitted an article, "Old Testament God Versus New Testament God" (an argument often used by skeptics in attempt to disprove the Bible.) Was it Biblical? Yes, but I believe it was not as politically charged as all of these "mask" articles.

If it's not too presumptuous I would like to make a suggestion for future Friday religious sections: The Martinsville Bulletin could facilitate a written debate between Pence and myself on the usage of "instrumental music (pianos, etc...) in worship." Four Friday papers given to the topic; Pence states his affirmation on the first Friday, I refute his position the next week. On the third Friday I write my affirmative for "a capella only," and on the fourth Friday Pence refutes my affirmative.

Why would I suggest such? Pence will attest to the fact that the organ/piano is the issue that caused the "Christian Church/Disciples of Christs" to splinter from the Church of Christ beginning in the 1800s and solidified in the census of 1906 naming the Christian church as a sect separated from the Church of Christ.

It would make for good and educational reading.

CALEB ROBERTSON

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert