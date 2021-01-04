LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A punny take on Trump

To the editor:
I am dedicating this letter to Donald Trump’s golf game and all the puns I can muster.
In his four years, if he had played in a fairway, he could have avoided those in the rough times, the drivers of his administration, could have left his legacy better than par. But he clubbed so many of them. He chose an iron clad stubborn attitude which often put him in a bunker, away from the media. We were then forced to listen to the birdies twitter while he ignored the American eagle. He was too often in a teed off frame of mind and made himself a hole in one! When he stated he could get away with shooting someone in Times Square, that sounded like a hole in Juan.
Although he is not a drinker, he often sounded like he was in the bag. Maybe Mulligan knows for sure, but I suspect he will miss his armored caddy and I know he will miss his entourage. I just hope links will continue to follow Trump in the course of justice. So many bad lies finally bring us to the putz(sic).
It all ends with the last hole. He should have been cut early in the four-year tournament. It wasn’t the Masters, and it wasn’t for Trump’s charity. Let it fade out.
I’m Biden my time for the next season.
JOHN REHDER