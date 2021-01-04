LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A punny take on Trump

In his four years, if he had played in a fairway, he could have avoided those in the rough times, the drivers of his administration, could have left his legacy better than par. But he clubbed so many of them. He chose an iron clad stubborn attitude which often put him in a bunker, away from the media. We were then forced to listen to the birdies twitter while he ignored the American eagle. He was too often in a teed off frame of mind and made himself a hole in one! When he stated he could get away with shooting someone in Times Square, that sounded like a hole in Juan.