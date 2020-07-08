LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A response about Trump from a 'delusional'

A response about Trump from a ‘delusional’
To the editor:
Charles Prilliaman (“Fairy-tale writers from the left are delusional,” May 17) is a bored person by his own admission. Let’s face the facts that Mr. Prillaman stated in the second paragraph mentioned some of Donald Trump’s real traits as a human being and as president.
I will attempt to add a few more of your hero’s life accomplishments that we all know as the truth.
He was born a very rich kid who has never worked a single day in his life. As most honest, hard-working average delusional Americans do to survive. His rich dad hid millions of dollars in young Donald’s name in various bank accounts to avoid paying his (their) fair share of federal and state income taxes as you and all of us delusional Americans have to do or face prison time.
He was drafted in 1966 as myself and hundreds of thousands of young innocent delusional Americans of all races were, but we never saw young Donald Trump report to claim his uniform and his weapon. I can’t imagine a probable draft dodger like him knowing more about war than all of the generals combined, can you?
Your hero has become an expert at lying about, well, just about everything. Just watch any of the news reports to see if his lips are moving. Furthermore, he can’t complete a proper sentence without someone else writing it for him. Self-proclaimed super genius? Ha Ha Ha Ha!
He has also proven to be an unfaithful husband to three wives, a racist, a cheater in business that many others have proven. His hotels and casino businesses have filed bankruptcy six times between 1991 and 2009, according to Wikipedia.
And last, but not least, he loves to point the blame finger at someone else.
Wow, what good man to be elected as the president of our nation of hard-working delusionals.
I hope these tidbits of facts, not fantasies, will strengthen your love for your hero.
JAMES ROACH
Ridgeway
Online school helped this student’s experience
To the editor:
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so many parents have reached out to me to ask about my family’s experience with online school. I tell them all the same thing — online school is one of the best things to ever happen to us. My daughter, Brianna, is truly a changed person, and we have Virginia Virtual Academy to thank for this.
When Brianna attended her local brick-and-mortar school, she was constantly bullied. One day, one of her bullies scratched her leg and cut her new dress with scissors. This incident caused both of us so much stress and anxiety. And this broke my heart. That’s when I decided that online school would be a much better option for her.
That was two years ago, and since then, Brianna has grown into a confident, self-assured, and successful student. She’s more willing to interact socially with other kids her age. She’s even a member of several of the school’s clubs — something she would’ve never done in her previous school. Brianna enjoys building friendships with other students and helping them grasp difficult concepts. And perhaps most importantly, she’s learned that everyone learns differently and that’s okay.
My advice to parents considering online school for the upcoming school year is — do your research! It doesn’t work for everyone, but it’s definitely worth a shot. Don’t be afraid to try it. It could make all the difference.
APRIL GAMMONS
Martinsville
How does Baptist pastor explain baptism?
To the editor:
Gary Hughes, pastor of Rich Acres Baptist Church, (“Baptism doesn’t provide forgiveness,” March 31) supported the position stated in the headline with Biblical quotes, etc. He did not propose what the purpose of baptism is. I would appreciate if Mr. Hughes would explain the purpose of baptism with supporting scripture.
DENNY WADE
Roanoke
