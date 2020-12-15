LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'A simple meal' is the celebration

To the editor:

What is Christmas? Is it a very pretty way for a man to celebrate the birth of Christ? Or is it a man-made tradition started by man hundreds of years after Christ had ascended back to heaven? And God did not give man the authority to do so and call this event Christmas.

The event called Christmas was started by two man-made churches, the Catholic and the Church of England. And in the eyes of God the 25th of December is just another day.

And if man celebrates a man-made event in God’s house, this is idolatry. In the gospel that Jesus taught while he was on this Earth, he left man the Scriptures on how he wanted man to remember him, and it's found in Matthew, Mark and Luke, just a simple meal of bread and fruit from the vine called the Lord’s Supper. This meal commemorates Christ's deal for sin, celebrates communion and fellowship with the living Lord and prophesies his second coming. All Christians should partake of this feast on each and every Lord’s Day. Acts 20:7 and 1 Corinthians 10:14.

This would have been a very good way to worship our Lord, but his father did not give us the authority for it.