LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A worthwhile event to help pregnancy center

To the editor:
The event we call "Bikers for Babies, MHC" (Martinsville Henry County ) is getting closer by the day. As we have for the past eight years, we will gather in Martinsville and take a short ride into the countryside, to end with a great barbecue lunch. There will be words spoken, door prizes handed out, 50/50 cash awarded. This year there will be music played by Barry Pilson and his band. Bring your motorcycle, hot rod, Prius, Jeep, whatever, all are welcome.
What in the world is the purpose for this? Let me explain. There is a place in Martinsville that is a place of hope for the hopeless. It is a place that will care for, encourage, minister to, and provide for young women in crisis because of an unexpected pregnancy.
The Pregnancy Care Center of MHC is part of the Care-Net organization of more than 1,000 pregnancy centers nationwide. These centers offer the other choice that pro-choice people claim, and that is the choice of life.
The Bikers for Babies MHC motorcycle charity ride was born out of a need for financial support for the PCC. We have been blessed to add more than over $20,000 to PCC over the first eight events. We are hopeful that we will again be able to provide support to the PCC. You can help us.
Details for the event can be found at www.mhcbikersforbabies.com also on Facebook at Bikers for Babies MHC. We encourage you to participate, donate your time and resources, come out and look at the beautiful machines, and meet some great people, at a distance of course. If nothing else, lift us up in prayer, we need it. The enemy is not happy. We'll see you on Aug. 22.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!