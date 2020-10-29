LETTER TO THE EDITOR: About Amendment 1 and the Webb-Good coverage

To the editor:

I am in agreement with a recent article about Virginia's Amendment 1 to establish a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative districts ("Redistricting efforts near finish line," Oct. 26). I attended a meeting several years ago, and the attendees were majority Democrats who were talking about how important this commission would be to Virginia. It is still important, and I urge Virginians to vote for Amendment 1.

I would also like to note in that same Martinsville Bulletin I read a most biased article in favor of the Democrat running for the Fifth Congressional District that my family lives in ("Will the 5th district flip?," Oct. 26). The few comments about Bob Good were slanted in a negative way.

For the record, Bob Good supports law enforcement; will protect our Social Security and Medicare; and will fight to protect pre-existing medical conditions. Bob Good wants to Make America Great Again.

BARBARA HELMICK

Axton