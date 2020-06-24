LETTER TO THE EDITOR: About coverage of virus, race and unhappy legislators

To the editor:
Thanks to the Bulletin editors and staff for doing a good job keeping the public informed about the ongoing "corona crisis," as well as solid coverage of the racial equality protests taking place around our country and the world. I have been especially pleased with Steven Doyle's opinion pieces and the editorial calling for removal of confederate icons, which are nothing more than tributes to a bunch of traitors ("It's time to remove all historical symbols of racism," June 14).
Regarding the Republicans' not being happy with the current leadership in Richmond ("Legislators: We’ve paid enough," June 18), at least we have scientific leadership that hasn't suggested injecting household disinfectants to combat the coronavirus. If the Republicans want to open up the state before it is truly safe to do so, they should ask their supporters to wear masks, one proven way to combat the spread. Instead, they pander to Trump and his twisted sense of masculinity.
SHELLEY BARROW
Bassett
