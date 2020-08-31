LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All Martinsville residents have internet access

To the editor:
This is to follow up on an article (“Schools in city are 100% remote,” Aug. 13) and the subsequent editorial (“Our students must have service,” Aug. 16) that unfortunately may have left readers with the impression there is a significant lack of broadband coverage and Internet availability in the city of Martinsville.
In reality, the city has 100% broadband coverage (with a few isolated exceptions, I’m sure). That coverage is available through a variety of commercial providers that have lines and cables along city streets, through cell phone services and now, emerging, through the city’s MiNet system. The services are subscription-based; one has to subscribe and select a desired plan, pay a monthly fee, etc., similar to any conventional cable/TV, telephone, or cell phone plan.
Most smart phones can function as a router and connect to any WiFi-enabled device such as a laptop or Ipad for internet service, subject to a data-usage plan. Nevertheless, options exist for Internet connectivity throughout the entire city.
The statement indicating “40% of ciity students do not have Internet availability” perhaps should more accurately be stated as “households in which 40% of city students reside are not connected to the internet.”
Households not connected to the internet could be because of a variety of factors, such as financial or not being aware of the choices and options available or simply a matter of personal choice.
But, just to be clear, 100% broadband coverage exists in Martinsville, and there are a variety of options available for those desiring Internet access.
LEON TOWARNICKI
Martinsville
The writer is Martinsville's city manager.
