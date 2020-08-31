 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All Martinsville residents have internet access
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All Martinsville residents have internet access

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

To the editor:

This is to follow up on an article (“Schools in city are 100% remote,” Aug. 13) and the subsequent editorial (“Our students must have service,” Aug. 16) that unfortunately may have left readers with the impression there is a significant lack of broadband coverage and Internet availability in the city of Martinsville.

In reality, the city has 100% broadband coverage (with a few isolated exceptions, I’m sure). That coverage is available through a variety of commercial providers that have lines and cables along city streets, through cell phone services and now, emerging, through the city’s MiNet system. The services are subscription-based; one has to subscribe and select a desired plan, pay a monthly fee, etc., similar to any conventional cable/TV, telephone, or cell phone plan.

Most smart phones can function as a router and connect to any WiFi-enabled device such as a laptop or Ipad for internet service, subject to a data-usage plan. Nevertheless, options exist for Internet connectivity throughout the entire city.

The statement indicating “40% of ciity students do not have Internet availability” perhaps should more accurately be stated as “households in which 40% of city students reside are not connected to the internet.”

Households not connected to the internet could be because of a variety of factors, such as financial or not being aware of the choices and options available or simply a matter of personal choice.

But, just to be clear, 100% broadband coverage exists in Martinsville, and there are a variety of options available for those desiring Internet access.

LEON TOWARNICKI

Martinsville

The writer is Martinsville's city manager.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert