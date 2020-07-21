LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All photos should be of people wearing masks

To the editor:
I know that your newspaper is trying to encourage people to wear masks. Masks reduce virus infection spread and also reduce deaths. Please stop printing photographs of people not wearing masks. It does not matter if they are old photographs.
You, the newspaper, are normalizing not wearing masks by printing these photos. If you can’t get photos of columnists wearing their masks, there is always PhotoShop. The governor wears masks, so why print one showing him not wearing one? Tim Hall appealed to people to wear masks, so why print a photo of him waving one around but not wearing it? Everyone looks different in a mask, just get used to it. Looking forward to lots of boring photos of people in masks.
SARA HAWKINS
Martinsville
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Bulletin will publish photos of individuals wearing masks when available. It would be unethical to use software to add masks to existing photos.
