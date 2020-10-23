LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Amendment 1 deserves 'yes' vote

To the editor:

I am a lifelong Democrat but ashamed of the Democratic Party of Virginia's stand on Amendment 1, which would establish a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative districts after the 2020 census, as opposed to the current system of legislators drawing the districts, essentially picking their voters rather than the other way around.

There are protections in the amendment against diluting minority influence by either "packing" or "cracking" (i.e., packing minority voters into a limited number of districts or cracking them so their influence in any district is minimal). The fight to end gerrymandering in Virginia has been going on pretty much since 2011, and I have been involved since 2014. The effort has always been bipartisan, with Republicans like Bill Bolling, Ken Cuccinelli and our own Bill Stanley supporting it (BTW, this is about the only issue Ken Cuccinelli and I agree on).

When the Democrats were in the minority in the General Assembly, they were the more vocal and visible supporters of the effort. However, with change on the horizon, the amendment was passed by the General Assembly in 2019, when the Republicans had a narrow majority, and again in 2020, but in the latter year, Democrats had a majority and began the fight to discredit the amendment.