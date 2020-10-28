LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An endorsement from a spouse

To the editor:

I am always telling my wife how wonderful she is; now I would like to share that with you. Kathy Lawson believes and demonstrates the fact that service to humanity is the best work of life. We met at a meeting of one of the many volunteer organizations to which we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in over the years. She is dedicated to researching and studying all issues big and small. She is a great listener, and as anyone who has called or emailed her knows – you get a timely response.

She is a true “go-giver,” always going and always giving her best. As you know, each choice we make is creating the sum total of “who” we are, and Kathy’s choice to “serve” speaks volumes about her. One of the things I have noticed is that many folks within our communities stand in the background, but special people like Kathy come forward and perform while putting emotions into action.

Now is the time. Let’s all come together embracing the idea of Martinsville, a "City Without Limits," which starts with one person (one heart and one mind) and then one family, one address, one street, one block and one neighborhood at a time. And together we will make a difference.