LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Apparent 'campaigning' on Martinsville City Council

Apparent ‘campaigning’ on Martinsville City Council
To the editor:
During a recent Martinsville City Council meeting, Vice-Mayor Chad Martin apologized to attorney Eric Monday and another because council member Danny Turner, in defense of a citizen, went against Monday. Martin stated that he would like to apologize to Monday because, he said, “You’re not going to get it from the person who did it.” Chad Martin took it upon himself to act as a witness concerning Turner’s opinion. It is obvious that Martin’s witness testimony was personal, and he is not versed in the law. In general, a witness may not give an opinion on another person’s state of mind or mental processes, such as intent or malice.
Eric Monday is the appointed city attorney and paid to take bumps and bruises in the name of the city. City attorneys advise a municipal government’s leadership on legal matters that may impact the city and don’t need public approval and are usually behind the scene. But some of the recent follies of the city have forced Monday to be somewhat of a pro-bono defense attorney for the city. Unfortunately all roads are leading to the city attorney.
Soon the citizens will vote for three city council members. Some of the candidates are in the position to use their present positions to campaign for election. Campaigning is part of the election process, and you are a better candidate if you don’t campaign on the backs of others by standing behind one council member and criticizing another council member for a political benefit.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
Dr. Lock Boyce was a great veterinarian
To the editor:
Thank you for your kind articles about Dr. Lock Boyce (“A shocking loss,” Aug. 12). We lived in Patrick County from 1991 to 2000, and he was our vet for our two poodles, even after we moved to Martinsville, until their deaths.
I never doubted that he cared for my girls or their health. He didn’t charge what other vets did for sure, and he didn’t push expensive treatments when he knew full well you couldn’t afford it. He would tell you the options, but he never made you feel like you were a bad pet parent if you didn’t do the big, expensive thing — especially if it wasn’t going to really make their lives better.
One time my youngest dog got into something that gave her something that looked like an ulcer on her eye. He had a dog ophthalmologist see her when that vet was coming through the county.
There was no going to a city for that — it didn’t cost hundreds of dollars either. She recovered fully. When both dogs died at 13 years old (several years apart), Dr. Boyce and his office were very compassionate during each process.
I loved his personality and passion for Patrick County. I followed him on Facebook even now.
CHRIS WILLIAMS
Summerfield, N.C.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!