LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are Virginia's financial calculations a little suspect?

Are Virginia’s financial calculations a little suspect?
To the editor:
The Commonwealth of Virginia is stating that it will cost $45 million per week to send the state’s $100 portion of President Trump’s relief order to the Virginia unemployed (“Trump’s order would cost Va. $45M per week,” Aug. 14).
All manner of alarms went off in my finance-oriented mind. That would mean that there are 450,000 unemployed people in Virginia.
The real number is 254,209 as of June 30. That would mean the state’s cost would actually would be $25,420,900 per week.
As I sat at the breakfast table contemplating what happened to my $20 million per week, the answer suddenly came to me. When I was a boy (and dinosaurs roamed the earth), my father told me: “Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.” That seems to be especially true in politics.
DICK EPHGRAVE
Collinsville
{&lettersname}
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!