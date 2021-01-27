LETTER TO THE EDITOR: As Americans we need to get over this election

To the editor:

Please, please, everyone, the election is over. Stop all this mess that’s going on! God did not want the world to be separated by parties. It does not matter if you are Republican or Democrat, we are all Americans.

The storming of the Capitol was awful. This was a horrible day for all of us. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country. The symbol of our democracy is that Capitol.

The young officer lost his life, and more people died. This is not what we are. We all need to work together as a team. This is the first time the Capitol has been stormed since 1812.

The other countries will think we are awful, tearing and destroying our own Capitol. They will think they can come over here and do this, too. There has to be accountability for anyone involved in this.

Like my daddy always said, “You can’t do wrong and get by doing it. God will punish you.”

Let’s all remember in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the election by the people’s vote, by 3 million votes, but not the Electoral College. She respected the law of the land and conceded to Trump.