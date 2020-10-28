LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be sure to vote, but watch how you vote

To the editor:

Election Day is almost here. We all need to vote on or before Nov. 3. No matter which party you are for, just be sure you know who you are voting for.

If somehow you are with someone who breaks the law, you become an accessory to the act. Also if you vote for someone that is for abortion, you are giving that person permission to speak for you that abortion is OK.

Remember only God and you know how you vote.

CLINTON W. WRIGHT

Martinsville