 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be sure to vote, but watch how you vote
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be sure to vote, but watch how you vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Election Day is almost here. We all need to vote on or before Nov. 3. No matter which party you are for, just be sure you know who you are voting for.

If somehow you are with someone who breaks the law, you become an accessory to the act. Also if you vote for someone that is for abortion, you are giving that person permission to speak for you that abortion is OK.

Remember only God and you know how you vote.

CLINTON W. WRIGHT

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert