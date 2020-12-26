LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beaver Hills no place for solar farm

To the editor:

Again, Beaver Hill Golf Club is endanger of closing. This time a solar farm could be installed on this property. I do not think this is the proper place for a solar farm to be installed.

Some of the questions I have are: What effect would this have on the environment? Would temperatures near this solar farm increase? What would happen to the value of nearby homes.

I have read that birds have been burned so bad when getting near solar farms that it can cause death to the birds. Hundreds of dead birds can often be found near solar sites. Also, where do other wildlife, such as deer, owls, go to survive? They would be forced to go into the path of oncoming cars on Kings Mountain Road.

I agree there is a need to replace fossil fuels, but this is not the place for a solar farm to be built.

JERRY BURTON

Martinsville

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Henry County zoning board last week turned down the most recent request to allow the solar farm on the property.