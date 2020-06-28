LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bible provides answers about Baptism

To the editor:
Letter writer Denny Wade asked what is the purpose of baptism ("How does Baptist pastor explain baptism?" June 9). The Bible answers that question in Matthew 3:13-17. Baptism is identification. Jesus had no sin. He couldn’t sin. He was completely holy, righteous and separated from sinners. So why would he want to be baptized by John? John’s baptism was the baptism of repentance. We just said that Jesus didn’t need to repent, so why did he get baptized? Jesus was identifying with those who needed to repent. Jesus identified himself with sinners so that He could atone for their sins and make them righteous.
What is the purpose of baptism? Remember what Jesus told the disciples to do. He said to go to all nations and make disciples and baptize them. We see in the scripture very plainly that they were saved first then baptized. If you need to be baptized to be saved, then you are baptizing unsaved people, which is not found anywhere in the Bible.
Jesus was baptized to identify with the human race. Our baptism is to identify with Christ’s death as we stand in the baptistery. As we are plunged under the water, we picture the burial and as we come up out of the water we picture His resurrection. We are identifying with Christ in baptism as his baptism identified with us. A Christian who has not been baptized is being disobedient to God and can’t have a good conscience.
Martinsville
The writer is pastor at Rich Acres Baptist Church.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!