LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden should avoid nuclear mistakes
To the editor:

We should write to President Biden that if he signs a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.

This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon -- such as enriched uranium -- to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

ALEX SOKOLOW 

Martinsville

