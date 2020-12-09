 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden should review election
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden should review election

To the editor:

I don't know if everyone remembers how many committees were investigating President Trump's involvement with Russia. It was numerous, from what I remember, and they spent more than $30 million. President Trump was slammed repeatedly by the media, and The New York Times even won awards for reporting on this.

Now fast forward to this past election, with many claims of voter fraud by one side, and I was wondering where are all the political committees investigating these claims. If President-elect Biden truly wants to bring this country together, he would recommend a thorough investigation to gain some respect from this conservative faction.

If he does not, this country is going to be split even more, with our side seeing this as just part of the deep state by Democrats and Republicans. We want answers.

STEVE EANES

Ridgeway

