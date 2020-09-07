LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bikers for Babies MHC turned out to be a big success

To the editor:
The Bikers for Babies MHC motorcycle fundraiser, to benefit the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC, on Aug. 22 may have benefited from the overall lack of other events but the end result was that we had a great day. The bikers showed up, and some hot rods and classic cars joined us. Autos by Nelson had four new Mazdas participate, and Modern Muscle Xtreme drove a hot rod Jeep Cherokee. We even had a couple of organizations that made donations but didn't participate in the day's event. A success by any measure.
Our sponsors always carry a lot of the burden for the fundraiser, and we thank them. Absolute Machine Enterprises, CSE, Inc., Gary W. Smith Contractor, Judkins Insurance, Martinsville Eye Care, Modern Muscle Xtreme, Shively Electric, Santoe's Lawn Care, AC Wilson, Autos by Nelson, and especially Basset Furniture for their donation of 15 convertible crib's. Others that contributed to the event are Mackie's 57, Clarence's Steak and Seafood and a special thanks to That Little Pork Shop in Eden N.C., for its excellent BBQ.
Thanks to Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire station No. 2 for hosting the event. Local churches provided volunteers and made contributions of desserts and drinks.
The final tally, without including Bassett Furniture's donation of Convertible Cribs, was $7,000 and counting. The best part of our annual event, is supporting a place where young women in crisis can go for help. The Pregnancy Care Center of MHC will continue its mission of providing Hope and Help, and Bikers for Babies, MHC will continue to support them. Mark your calendars for Aug. 28 for our 10th annual event.
PATRICK RUSMISEL and JAY SANTOEMMA
Martinsville
