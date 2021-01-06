LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Blacks need to be more aware

To the editor:

I'm writing my opinion to this letter ("MY WORD: I'm sick and tired of being Black," July 16) as a Black man. I don't understand why some of my race of people believe in anything the white race claims to stand for.

When I read this letter, it angered me because I'm tired of those Black people who ask why our people are treated differently. I believe our people are treated as less by the majority of the white race because there are more Black people who care about being accepted by white people than who could care less about being accepted by white people who don't treat us equally.

It is my opinion that the Black race are cowards and fools as a whole. They've accepted the white man's beliefs and ways. The Golden Rule states, what ever you wish others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law of the Prophets. Any American who confesses to believe in the Bible/Constitution doesn't live up to the words they confess to believe in.