LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Check statistics: Our police should not be demonized

To the editor:
If anyone out there wants to know how terrible the police are, just go to www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr and see the statistics. Last year there were 10 million arrests by police, and 1,004 had officers-involved fatalities. Of those 41 were unarmed, which equates to .00041%. Now, one is one to many, but 41 out of 10 million sounds like a very small number to me. If you listen to many in the media, you would think that the police were out here gunning down people. Statistics tell a different story.
Last year 89 police officers were killed in the line of duty. These people want to go home to their families also, just like basically everyone that has a job. Look at the two deputies who were just shot in Los Angeles, ambushed for no reason. Then at the hospital demonstrators were shouting and blocking entrances to the care center.
What a sick society that we have turned into, and when the police are painted as the villains, it is sickening. Sooner or later we need some responsible reporting that does more than point out how awful the police are and how we would have chaos in the streets without their services. When bad things are sensationalized and good efforts are taken for granted, we get what we have in Portland, Seattle and Chicago. Our police are to be revered, not demonized.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
