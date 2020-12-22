LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Christmas deserves to be celebrated

To the editor:
Is it just me or have fewer people wished you a Merry Christmas this year? I know we are a nation shaken by division in our politics, racial unrest and a worldwide pandemic, but can we not set them aside for a day or perhaps a week, at least long enough, to wish everyone we meet “Merry Christmas”?
We should be rejoicing, especially at a time of such death and misery, that we know a God who has made the way for us to have all our sins forgiven and the gift of eternal life in Heaven with him as well. I am encouraged by the number of lights I see displayed this year in and on people’s houses. Perhaps when we are locked down a little more than usual, we find more time to at least decorate for the season.
And then we see comments in the Bulletin that tell us a Christian should not celebrate Christmas because Christmas is not in the Bible. ("A Christian who doesn’t abide Dec. 25," My Word, Dec. 3). Neither is the word “Trinity,” but most Christians I know believe in God, the father, Jesus, his Son, and his Holy Spirit.
Although I agree that every Sunday is a time for communion and remembering the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord, it just stands to reason that we need to celebrate his birth, too, at some point in the year. The birth was celebrated long before it ever became too commercial and as material as the world observes it today.
The tree also was taken as an issue because it is not observed in the Bible, either. Trees are evergreen and they do remind me of eternal life I have in Christ Jesus, promised in His Word to all those who confess, repent, have faith and are immersed for forgiveness of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit, as seen in Acts 2:38.
The apostle Paul gives us a guideline about celebrating special days. In Romans 14:5 he says, “One person considers one day more sacred than another; another considers every day alike. Each of them should be fully convinced in their own mind.”
The liberty you and I enjoy in Christ allows us to regard a day sacred or not, without being judged for it. For example, I think little of Columbus Day, Valentine’s Day or even the Fourth of July when I compare them to Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter for their Christian emphasis. I don’t see how celebrating any holiday that draws an emphasis toward Jesus can be so bad. As with everything, it is what you and I make out of it and whether we keep it well.
As it was said of Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” he had learned to keep Christmas as well as any man ever did, “…if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that truly be said of us, and all of us. And so as Tiny Tim observed, ‘God bless Us, Every One!’ “And feel free to say ‘Merry Christmas’ too!