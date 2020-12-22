LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Christmas deserves to be celebrated

The tree also was taken as an issue because it is not observed in the Bible, either. Trees are evergreen and they do remind me of eternal life I have in Christ Jesus, promised in His Word to all those who confess, repent, have faith and are immersed for forgiveness of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit, as seen in Acts 2:38.

The apostle Paul gives us a guideline about celebrating special days. In Romans 14:5 he says, “One person considers one day more sacred than another; another considers every day alike. Each of them should be fully convinced in their own mind.”

The liberty you and I enjoy in Christ allows us to regard a day sacred or not, without being judged for it. For example, I think little of Columbus Day, Valentine’s Day or even the Fourth of July when I compare them to Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter for their Christian emphasis. I don’t see how celebrating any holiday that draws an emphasis toward Jesus can be so bad. As with everything, it is what you and I make out of it and whether we keep it well.