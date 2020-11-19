LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Church history counters Pence

To the editor:

May I ask a question to the Rev. Jim Pence, after reading his article “Burying the hatchet in a Godly way" (From the pulpit, Nov. 13) ? He quotes Jesus from Matthew 12:25 as saying, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand”

This is a great passage, and one that I wholeheartedly agree with. Here’s my point of consternation: The sect that Pence preaches for (the Christian church) is a product of division in the early 1900s. What does Pence make of this? Is he not guilty of division? Now, I know that he was not back there when the schism happened, but he is continuing it. Is he not?

I have two books at home published by Pence's sect (Bethany Publishing): one is Garrison and DeGroot’s "The Disciples of Christ," and the other is McAllister and Tucker’s "Journey in Faith." Both books document the year 1906 as the time of division of the Christian church from the Church of Christ.

The issue from 1906 is still an issue today, and that is of mechanical instruments of music in worship to God. Now, I ask Mr. Pence: Was that really something worthy of division? I can’t find where any of Jesus’ apostles ever said, “Boy, you know what would spice worship up? A piano!”