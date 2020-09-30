LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City needs to do right by bad housing deal

To the editor:

After reading and hearing about the real estate deal between the city of Martinsville and Ebony Millner ("City won’t refund for property," Aug. 3), I decided to go to 537 Dillard St. and see for myself if the city had sold Ms. Millner a good rehab able house. In my opinion the house cannot be rehabbed. Considering the stipulation that she live there for 2 years before selling the property makes this an unfair deal, with the only resolution being Ms. Millner losing the house and her $7,500.

In a neighborhood where a $1.1 million CDBG grant for improvement had just been completed, and three adjacent houses are on the city’s demolition list, with two more boarded up that look like they should be torn down, this injustice needs to be corrected. The city needs to refund Ms. Millner’s money, take back the property and put it on the demolition list. With so little accomplished there, I can’t see where the 1.1 million was spent.

Four members on City Council and certain city officials need to be asked if they have seen the house and say if they think the house would pass inspection under any circumstance. I say it would not.