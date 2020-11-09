 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Clarifying issues about health care
To the editor:

I would like to thank Mr. Barnes for pointing out that “only 20 million” Americans are covered by the Affordable Care Act ("Drinking that 'liberal Kool-Aid," Oct. 27). He forgot to point out, though, that “only” 225,000-plus Americans have died of COVID-19, thanks to our current White House occupant. Oh, and, by the way, pre-existing condition protections apply to all health insurance policies, not just the ACA. The GOP will kill this. Period. As for Kool-Aid, the only flavor I’m seeing is bright red, definitely not to my taste.

JIM BEARD

Martinsville

