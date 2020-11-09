LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Clarifying issues about health care

To the editor:
I would like to thank Mr. Barnes for pointing out that “only 20 million” Americans are covered by the Affordable Care Act ("Drinking that 'liberal Kool-Aid," Oct. 27). He forgot to point out, though, that “only” 225,000-plus Americans have died of COVID-19, thanks to our current White House occupant. Oh, and, by the way, pre-existing condition protections apply to all health insurance policies, not just the ACA. The GOP will kill this. Period. As for Kool-Aid, the only flavor I’m seeing is bright red, definitely not to my taste.
JIM BEARD
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!