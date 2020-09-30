LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council candidate responds to questions

To the editor:
Responding to questions posed by letter writer Lawrence Mitchell ("Some questions for City Council candidates," Sept. 21):
- I am a retired music educator from two different school divisions, and I have no expertise in the field of economic management.
- I would support the charter change that would allow for the election of school board members, but only after a Martinsville possible reversion is decided. If the county takes over the city schools, then that situation will take care of itself. The city has five members of council, and I would support a tiebreaking mayor elected every two years.
- The city government needs more transparency, and I would support the FOIA request to be put on the cities website. Ask for a charter change that will allow for the possible sell of the city electric department. Ask for another charter change that will prohibit elected council members from working for the city. Conduct a nationwide search for the next city manager.
- I think the laws are on the books to force slumlords to maintain their property, but the city has to be more aggressive in enforcement.
- I favor a more friendly way for city residents to catch up on past due utility bills caused by COVID-19 problems. The customer would have to start paying the current month’s bill for 6 months and the past-due balance should be averaged out and added to the next 18 months bill. Giving 2 full years to recover.
I hope I can expand on these issues and other questions in our future debates and interviews.
NELSON EDWARDS
Martinsville
The writer is a candidate for Martinsville City Council.
