LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council incumbents running together?

Council incumbents running together?
To the editor:
The local, state, and national elections are just days away. The Martinsville City Council elections will be close and likely be a fight on election day between the five candidates over who will get the most votes out of about a 1,000-vote margin that will decide the [three] winners. For those who have not decided who to vote form it should not be complicated to choose a candidate.
Observing the recent City Council candidate debates and published interviews it is obvious that the three City Council members up for re-election are running as a group. Their answers to questions posed to them about their records are done in unison, and they frequently agree among themselves, patting each other on the back. The two newcomers are seen as outsiders to disrupt the status quo.
Vice Mayor Chad Martin has even resorted to character assassination of these newcomers by alleging council member Danny Turner allegedly “hand-picked” them. This statement is hypocritical, because council member Jim Woods was appointed in closed session by sitting City Council members rather than be voted into office. The school board members also are hand picked.
In a similar character assassination issue Woods has publicly alleged that Turner violated the Hatch Act. In the political scheme of things in their re-election campaign, Martin and Woods are acting as if they have something to worry about getting re-elected. Actions speak louder than words, they have shown.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
Trump has no character
To the editor:
Many letters have been written to the editor in support of Donald Trump for president of the U.S.A. Evidently character doesn’t matter to some of those who support Mr. Trump. But character should matter. Donald Trump has evaded his honest debts by filing for bankruptcy 34 times. He has also been of such character as someone who grabs a porn star by her genitals and declares. “when you are rich and famous you can get away with anything.” I cannot and will not support any man of this character for president.
RICHARD HARRISON
Martinsville
Trump fulfilled promises
To the editor:
It seems that usually when someone is elected, they forget about promises made.
President Trump has delivered on his promises. He promised border wall for security, and it’s nearing completion. He got tax cuts for individuals and businesses, which led to lowest unemployment rate I’ve heard of. Now his opponent has already said he will raise our taxes [on some high earners], which will put us in another recession or depression.
Trump has been able to do away with NAFTA, which was a disaster for this country. Remember when he went to several companies considering leaving and convinced them to stay here?
It’s easy to see that China, which gave us this virus, doesn’t want to see Trump re-elected, so they can go back to their unchecked trade advantage.
He has watched over the Keystone Pipeline and other energy projects being completed that has lead us to being energy independent at a fair price. This has enabled us to keep these energy jobs and our money at home.
He has stood up for our Second Amendment rights, promised a rebuilt and strong military, which we now have, and stood up for law enforcement. No wonder he has been endorsed by so many police organizations across the country.
For four years he has had to fight leftist Democrats, biased news media and even some in his own party, but through it all he has continued to put America first.
His record shows he does what he promised. He’s not a politician from the swamp but a businessman of the USA. His success with the economy shows what a businessman can do.
He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Let’s re-elect him and make America’s economy great again.
FRANKIE FOSTER
Martinsville
