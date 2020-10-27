LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council incumbents running together?

Trump has been able to do away with NAFTA, which was a disaster for this country. Remember when he went to several companies considering leaving and convinced them to stay here?

It’s easy to see that China, which gave us this virus, doesn’t want to see Trump re-elected, so they can go back to their unchecked trade advantage.

He has watched over the Keystone Pipeline and other energy projects being completed that has lead us to being energy independent at a fair price. This has enabled us to keep these energy jobs and our money at home.

He has stood up for our Second Amendment rights, promised a rebuilt and strong military, which we now have, and stood up for law enforcement. No wonder he has been endorsed by so many police organizations across the country.

For four years he has had to fight leftist Democrats, biased news media and even some in his own party, but through it all he has continued to put America first.

His record shows he does what he promised. He’s not a politician from the swamp but a businessman of the USA. His success with the economy shows what a businessman can do.

He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Let’s re-elect him and make America’s economy great again.