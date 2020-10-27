LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council incumbents running together?

To the editor:

The local, state, and national elections are just days away. The Martinsville City Council elections will be close and likely be a fight on election day between the five candidates over who will get the most votes out of about a 1,000-vote margin that will decide the [three] winners. For those who have not decided who to vote form it should not be complicated to choose a candidate.

Observing the recent City Council candidate debates and published interviews it is obvious that the three City Council members up for re-election are running as a group. Their answers to questions posed to them about their records are done in unison, and they frequently agree among themselves, patting each other on the back. The two newcomers are seen as outsiders to disrupt the status quo.

Vice Mayor Chad Martin has even resorted to character assassination of these newcomers by alleging council member Danny Turner allegedly “hand-picked” them. This statement is hypocritical, because council member Jim Woods was appointed in closed session by sitting City Council members rather than be voted into office. The school board members also are hand picked.