LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council is acting 'shameful'

To the editor:

I sent this to Martinsville City Council and asked that it be read from the floor during comments at the council's meeting on Oct. 29, but for some reason it was not read.

I feel it is the height of favoritism and hypocrisy for two members of council and administration to sit by and allow council members Chad Martin and Jim Woods to besmirch council member Danny Turner but not allow citizens to make comments about council members. I think it is fair that Mayor Kathy Lawson and the administration explain this.

This is what I asked to be read from the floor:

"The words and actions of two council members in the past months are very unprofessional and shameful. What they have done and said make these two look like spoiled rotten brat children throwing a fit when they didn’t get their way.

"Also for the rest of council and administration to stand by and let this go on is unbecoming of them and reflects badly on them.