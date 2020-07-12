LETTER TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 infects the presidential ballot

To the editor:
1928. That was the last presidential election Virginia voters were left with only two options to choose. Nearly a century later, that statistic is in jeopardy of being repeated.
COVID-19 is making it nearly impossible for minor political parties to gather the required signatures to be able to appear on the ballot.
Petitioners and would-be signers are scared to be exposed to the virus. Popular spots to petition, like the DMV, are closed until further notice.
The two major parties have a free pass from petitioning. If they don't wish to nominate their candidate by primary, they can choose to do so by convention. The VA GOP chose to forego petition-required primaries in order to nominate their presidential and Fifth Congressional District candidates. They only had three out of seven candidates make the June primary even after a Richmond judge lowered the ballot access requirement 65%, from 10,000 to 3,500 signatures.
Potential alternatives to ease the insurmountable hurdle for minor parties include allowing electronic signatures, lowering the overall requiremen, and/or extending the deadline.
The Libertarian Party is the third-largest political party in the United States. Its presidential candidate was on the ballot in all 50 states in 2016. Nearly 200,000 Virginia voters voted for a third-party candidate that year. The last presidential election Virginia voters didn't have the option to vote for the LP presidential candidate was in 1984.
If you are in the Martinsville-Henry County area and you think voters should have more choices on the ballot this fall, please reach out to sign the ballot access petition for LP candidate Jo Jorgensen. I can be reached via phone/text at 276-299-0558 or martinsvillelp@gmail.com
ERIC BOWLING
Axton
