LETTER TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 infects the presidential ballot
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 infects the presidential ballot

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

To the editor:

1928. That was the last presidential election Virginia voters were left with only two options to choose. Nearly a century later, that statistic is in jeopardy of being repeated.

COVID-19 is making it nearly impossible for minor political parties to gather the required signatures to be able to appear on the ballot.

Petitioners and would-be signers are scared to be exposed to the virus. Popular spots to petition, like the DMV, are closed until further notice.

The two major parties have a free pass from petitioning. If they don't wish to nominate their candidate by primary, they can choose to do so by convention. The VA GOP chose to forego petition-required primaries in order to nominate their presidential and Fifth Congressional District  candidates. They only had three out of seven candidates make the June primary even after a Richmond judge lowered the ballot access requirement 65%, from 10,000 to 3,500 signatures.

Potential alternatives to ease the insurmountable hurdle for minor parties include allowing electronic signatures, lowering the overall requiremen, and/or extending the deadline.

The Libertarian Party is the third-largest political party in the United States. Its presidential candidate was on the ballot in all 50 states in 2016. Nearly 200,000 Virginia voters voted for a third-party candidate that year. The last presidential election Virginia voters didn't have the option to vote for the LP presidential candidate was in 1984.

If you are in the Martinsville-Henry County area and you think voters should have more choices on the ballot this fall, please reach out to sign the ballot access petition for LP candidate Jo Jorgensen. I can be reached via phone/text at ‪276-299-0558‬ or martinsvillelp@gmail.com

ERIC BOWLING

Axton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News