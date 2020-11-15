LETTER TO THE EDITOR: COVID's mental drain is real

To the editor:

Your editorial on mental health and COVID-10 could not be more timely, given that there are now three times as many adults experiencing depression today than there were before the pandemic ("As we grow tired, virus gets stronger," Oct. 29). Readers may benefit from this additional resource: the Virginia COPES warmline, which offers free support to all residents who are stressed or struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The warmline supports those struggling with trauma, grief and distress caused by COVID-19. Unlike services such as 9-1-1 that are reserved for emergencies, a warmline provides someone experiencing behavioral health issues with an easy way to discuss daily struggles. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has partnered with Mental Health America of Virginia and Virginia Association of Community Services Boards to provide this support for Virginia residents and refer people the resources across the commonwealth.

Anyone in Virginia struggling with the stress, anxiety, feeling of isolation and grief brought on by COVID-19 can benefit from talking to one of VA COPES’ trained crisis counselors. They are not licensed therapists but are trained on how to help callers with possible coping skills and problems solving, as well as connect with additional health resources.