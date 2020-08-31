LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Crime stories show need for citizens to have guns

To the editor:
This morning's Bulletin showed 25-year-old Geno Clark was charged with robbery with the use of a firearm ("Ridgeway man charged with robbery," Aug. 18). Geno Clark is also being charged with the possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.
Did Geno not know he was breaking the law by possessing/using that gun? Criminals do not care about gun laws.
This morning I saw a separate news story reporting that Brandon Hanks and Brent Shuff had been arrested in Rockingham County, N.C., for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Don't try to make this about race: Hanks is white, and Shuff is black, and they both were involved in the same crime. It's a heart problem, not a skin problem. Again, did Hanks and Shuff not know that they were breaking the law by having/using that gun?
Gun control laws do absolutely nothing except endanger the law-abiding citizens.
Hanks and Shuff were shown to have a revolver and an AR-15. A criminal had an AR-15?! Do we then outlaw AR-15s? No, that obviously would accomplish nothing. The answer is that law-abiding citizens need to own AR-15s to protect themselves against criminals. This crime report answers the question, "Why does anyone need an AR-15?" Because criminals have AR-15s.
I'll close by saying a BIG "thank you" to local law enforcement for risking their lives to stop criminals who don't obey gun laws. Vote to protect the Second Amendment this November.
It's a heart problem. Jesus is the cure.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
