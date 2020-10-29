LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Decency, character matter in this election

To the editor:

It is about a question of character in this election. We have seen former Vice President Biden leaving Mass and receiving endorsements from the Rev. Al Sharpton and Congressman James Clyburn, who were important in Biden’s primary campaign. Biden, the father of a soldier who served in a war zone, deeply respects military service.

Recently there have been some messages showing President Trump with various African-American leaders to indicate Trump is not a racist. It may be interesting, therefore, to consider passages from Michael Cohen’s recent book, "Disloyal."

On Page 225, regarding Trump's anti-immigrant Hispanic language, Cohen quotes: “Like the Blacks, they are too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people.”

On Page 228, Cohen relates the Trump told him, after a meeting with a Hispanic businessman, the meeting was “a scam, like Sharpton’s [offensive expletive] group. Who cares.”

Further, regarding religion, referring to a “laying-on of hands” arranged by Pastor Paula White, Trump exclaimed to Cohen (Page 133), “Can you believe that [offensive expletive]? Can you believe that people believe that [offensive expletive]?”