LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats' version of unity won't play with conservatives

To the editor:
The word unity and bringing us together were the big themes for the recent Democratic convention. It is unbelievable for them to think that we conservatives will ever agree with their ideology and radical platform. Late-term abortion, higher taxes, more gun control, defunding the police, sanctuary cities, paid health care for illegals, open borders, the abolishing of ICE, a minimum of trillions for the Green New Deal and other government regulations controlling our lives never will bring us together.
It would appear if they are going to present their objectives, standards and goals under the “Umbrella of Unity,” they could have at some juncture explained how these “items of unity” were going to benefit the American people. After all this was supposed to be a convention of how we are going to save you and your family’s quality of life.
But ultimately we got speaker after speaker’s version of how bad our current president is and how he is continuing to ruin our country.
The media is supposed to be providing coverage as a “neutral” reporting agency to inform the listening public of the facts and a means of promoting a fair and honest venue for everyone. But now we see the statement "sources tell us," and anything listed here gains a certain level of “fact,” with no true confirmation given or required, allowing them to make any type of derogatory statement about the president or any information they wish to become a pertinent fact. This goes on and on, just like the "Russia, Russia, Russia" hysteria.
Unity is routinely, a “warm,” summarizing word reflecting a positive union of ideas, goals and objectives that enjoined in a harmonious existence. The Democrats' full radical agenda makes no mention or consideration of our faith, our flag, our pledge, our family, our schools or our health and safety.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
