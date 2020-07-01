LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do we think COVID-19 is no longer a threat?

To the editor:
To the Martinsville City Council: Please explain to me why the two gentleman in photos in this article, who are handing out the check to the individual who is wearing a mask in the photo op, are not wearing masks and gloves ("WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County businesses flocking to apply for new local grant opportunities," June 18). I made mention of this in my letter to the editor published on June 20.
Last but not least, I wonder if we as a community believe that the COVID-19 pandemic, is no longer an issue for us.
HENRY STEUNEBRINK
Martinsville
