LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't let COVID ruin our holidays

To the editor:

'Tis the season for families and friends to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Retailers are also poised to boost our stagnant economy in the selling of all kinds of things to us.

Finally, ahem, what about the COVID-19 virus?

Well, it too is looking forward to the holidays. It’s prepping to run amok around the world.

So now what?

The wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitation and self-quarantine when traveling will determine and be a crucial moment for the world to see what the numbers for the COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths will be, for the remainder of the year and early 2021.

Why? Because we will not or sort of follow the rules, as we see fit.

So, let’s keep this in mind. Let’s do the right thing, for everyone to enjoy the holidays. Follow the rules!

Happy Holidays to you and your families.

HENRY STEUNEBRINK

Martinsville