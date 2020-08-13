LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dr. Lock Boyce was a great veterinarian

To the editor:
Thank you for your kind articles about Dr. Lock Boyce ("A shocking loss," Aug. 12). We lived in Patrick County from 1991 to 2000, and he was our vet for our two poodles, even after we moved to Martinsville, until their deaths.
I never doubted that he cared for my girls or their health. He didn’t charge what other vets did for sure, and he didn’t push expensive treatments when he knew full well you couldn’t afford it. He would tell you the options, but he never made you feel like you were a bad pet parent if you didn’t do the big, expensive thing -- especially if it wasn’t going to really make their lives better.
One time my youngest dog got into something that gave her something that looked like an ulcer on her eye. He had a dog ophthalmologist see her when that vet was coming through the county. There was no going to a city for that -- it didn’t cost hundreds of dollars either. She recovered fully. When both dogs died at 13 years old (several years apart), Dr. Boyce and his office were very compassionate during each process.
I loved his personality and passion for Patrick County. I followed him on Facebook even now.
CHRIS WILLIAMS
Summerfield, N.C.
