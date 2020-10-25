LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Drinking that 'liberal Kool-Aid'

To the editor:

It is interesting to see that we still have people like letter writer Jim Beard ("The facts and President Trump don't really add up," Oct. 12) drinking the liberal Nancy-Pelosi-Rachel-Maddow-Chuck-Schumer Kool-Aid for the hate Trump Syndrome. It is easy to be blinded when you have most of the mainstream media “leading the way,” and all are caught up in the "let’s see who can disparage the president the most" movement. If hate could be bottled, the liberals in this country could sure have a monopoly on the product.

The liberal candidates all seem to be caught up in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and how it is going to be destroyed by the other side. We have only 20 million people on the ACA, and I understand that we have more than 320 million people in this country. This I assume is where they are getting "they" want to do away with your pre-existing conditions and destroy your health care. It seems to me that this has nothing to do with the majority of us, but it is a great talking point for misleading people.