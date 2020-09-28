LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Early voting is a celebration of our right to do so

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Thank you to Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone, her office staff and poll workers for all they have done to make early voting a memorable experience. Their attention to every detail regarding safety and accessibility is greatly appreciated.

The few minutes I waited in line offered the opportunity to think of the sacrifices made by brave women a century ago who endured ridicule, arrest and jail in order to bring about the passage of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution, giving American women the right to vote.

How easy it is for us today, and at the same time how difficult to comprehend why many do not accept their responsibility to exercise this right.

Thank you, as well, to our great newspaper staff for the article and photos regarding early voting ("Your ballots are ready to be marked," Sept. 18). Because of that I knew exactly what to expect.

There are people throughout the world who do not have this right, and we who do have the responsibility to exercise it. If you are not registered, go and register today. If you are registered, go and vote today.

EVALYN CHAPMAN

Martinsville