LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Enough is enough

To the editor:
When are we as Christians going to grow a backbone and tell our politicians enough is enough?
The senators have gotten so weak, that they let others some in and say things need to be changed. Statues have been here for hundreds of years and bothered no one. We don’t need to bend our knee to others who want to protest with violence. God loves us all, no matter what our color. We need to put God first and walk in love to all people. Satan wants us to hate and divide. This country will become a socialist country if we don’t change. God help us.
SAM W. KING
Martinsville
