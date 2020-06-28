LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Every voter should vote for his values

To the editor:
Most everyone has heard how the Democrats have planned to ignore the Second Amendment of our Constitution and limit your ability to protect your family and rights, but have you paid attention to the other ways they intend to undermine our nation and Virginia?
The Democratic-led Virginia House and Senate this year passed legislation removing the requirement to show a photo ID when voting! Under new legislation, all one needs to vote is to simply claim they are someone and sign a statement stating they are that person. If someone votes using your identity, and you vote later that day, your vote will only count provisionally, even if you have a photo ID.
Likewise, they passed legislation allowing one to register to vote on Election Day, giving the registrar’s office no time to verify who that person is and where they live.
The same Democratic-led House and Senate passed legislation earlier this year making abortions easier and more dangerous.
A doctor is no longer required to be present during the abortion, meaning other medical workers can perform abortions without required training in surgical procedures Should anything go wrong, risking life.
The Democrats eliminated a waiting period when deciding to have an abortion, which means a person can have the abortion during an emotional moment.
Abortion clinics will no longer be required to verify the age of the person having the abortion.
If these actions are in conflict with your values, it is very important that each of us vote in a way that represents your values. Our children and our grandchildren are depending on you and I to be informed voters and to protect them from laws that put them in harm's way.
KEITH E. MYERS
Hurt
